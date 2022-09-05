Previous
Next
Lego Succulents, part 2 by batfish
Photo 1077

Lego Succulents, part 2

I finished my 700+ piece Lego succulent kit. I did it over 3 afternoons.

5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Batfish

@batfish
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
haha gosh they can make anything out of lego!
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise