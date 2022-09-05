Sign up
Photo 1077
Lego Succulents, part 2
I finished my 700+ piece Lego succulent kit. I did it over 3 afternoons.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Batfish
@batfish
Photo Details
Tags
toys
,
cactus
,
lego
,
kit
,
succulent
kali
ace
haha gosh they can make anything out of lego!
September 6th, 2022
