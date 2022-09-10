Sign up
Photo 1079
Oh deer...
I went for a bike ride at the reservoir today and saw this big guy up close and personal.
10th September 2022
Batfish
@batfish
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
woods
,
deer
,
outdoors
,
fall
