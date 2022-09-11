Previous
Cleanest engine bay ever.
Cleanest engine bay ever.

I went to a car show this afternoon and saw this El Camino, with the cleanest engine bay I've ever seen. Everything, including the engine block, was painted white, and was spotlessly clean.
Batfish

