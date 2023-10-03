Sign up
Photo 1132
Fall colors creeping in.
Fall colors are starting to creep. A photo from today's bike ride at the reservoir.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Batfish
@batfish
1132
photos
43
followers
27
following
310% complete
1
365
DMC-ZS60
3rd October 2023 1:44pm
woods
fall
autumn
trial
ourdoor
