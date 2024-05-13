Sign up
Photo 1153
Super Green
A shot over the handle bars. The reservoir is ridiculously green this time of the year.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Batfish
@batfish
1154
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
14th May 2024 3:24pm
Tags
mountain
bike
spring
outdoors
cycling
mtb
