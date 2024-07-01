Previous
A tower on a mountain by batfish
Photo 1164

A tower on a mountain

It's hard to get far away enough to get a picture of the whole building and tower. If you go too far in the wrong direction, you are off a cliff.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Batfish

@batfish
318% complete

*lynn ace
wonderful shot ~ so pretty with the trees and beautiful tower
July 1st, 2024  
