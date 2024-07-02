Sign up
Photo 1165
The Reservoir
One of my favorite places to take a break on my mountain bike ride.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
0
0
Batfish
@batfish
1165
photos
40
followers
26
following
319% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
2nd July 2024 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
summer
,
lake
,
reservoir
