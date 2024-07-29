Previous
Next
Graffiti 4x by batfish
Photo 1175

Graffiti 4x

Graffiti from today's hike at an abandoned quarry.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Batfish

@batfish
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise