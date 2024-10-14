Previous
Mom asked if I could make a trivet, one of those wood things you put a hot dish on so you don't burn your counter top or table. I have a laser cuter, so of course I can make a trivet.

She said the design was up to me, so the first design I cut was whatever came up when I searched for trivet designs. Which is fine, but boring in a "first search result" sort of way, so I figured I ought to also design my own too.

The result of that is the AK-47 machinegun and Katana sword trivet. I haven't decided if I'm giving that one to mom or keeping it for myself.
