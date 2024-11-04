Sign up
Photo 1217
The view from Pinnacle Rock
We're well past peak fall colors, but there's still some nice oranges and yellows out there.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Batfish
@batfish
1218
photos
41
followers
26
following
333% complete
View this month »
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
5th November 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
outdoors
,
fall
,
autumn
,
hiking
