Baskyrotto and RoyRoy

I just discovered Bandai's 30 Minute Missions product line of model kits. Most of the product line consists of robots, but there's also knights in armor and anime girls with guns. They also sell kits of weapons and accessories. The parts and accessories are interchangeable between kits, so you can give the robot a sword and put missile launchers on the knight if you want to.



I just finished building this guy. The little sidekick robot is RoyRoy.