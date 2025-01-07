Previous
A second view by batfish
Photo 1221

A second view

A second view of my new model kit robot, and his little sidekick robot buddy.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Batfish

@batfish
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact