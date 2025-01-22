Previous
A backyard visitor by batfish
Photo 1222

A backyard visitor

I haven't photographed my friend the squirrel in a while. Catching some sun on a chilly day.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Batfish

@batfish
