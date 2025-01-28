Previous
Off-brand Gundam kit
Off-brand Gundam kit

This is a $10 model kit from Aliexpress. It's no where near as good as the Bandai kits from Japan, but for a third to a quarter of the price, it's not bad at all. I had just as much fun building it, and it photographs just as well.
Casablanca ace
Very cool pic. I like him.
January 28th, 2025  
