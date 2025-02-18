Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1225
Upgrade
My favorite robot model kit got a heavy weapon upgrade today.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Batfish
@batfish
1225
photos
41
followers
26
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
18th February 2025 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
kit
,
robot
,
30mm
,
144th
,
bandai
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close