My latest $10 off-brand Gundam kit build.

The $10 price point puts them firmly in the impulse buy category, which is bad, because I still have 2 kits on a shelf waiting to be built and I just ordered another one...



As an experiment, I hit the finished kit with some matt clear acrylic polyurethane, applied with an airbursh, to dull down the plastic shine. It worked quite well. The fancy LED lighting I used for this photo puts some of the shine back on, but in person he is quite matt.