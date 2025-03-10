Previous
It's spring! by batfish
Photo 1227

It's spring!

At least it is in the greenhouse at my local park. While everything is still pretty dead looking outside, they open their greenhouse to the public for a week every March.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Batfish

@batfish
Casablanca ace
Stuffed full of life in there, how glorious.
March 10th, 2025  
