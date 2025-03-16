Previous
PortaNova Space Type by batfish
Photo 1229

PortaNova Space Type

My latest build is the Bandai PortaNova Space Type. He's the tall leggy gun on the left, on the right is Baskyrotto, with his heavy weapon upgrade.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Batfish

@batfish
Casablanca ace
They look complex to build
March 17th, 2025  
