Previous
Photo 1229
PortaNova Space Type
My latest build is the Bandai PortaNova Space Type. He's the tall leggy gun on the left, on the right is Baskyrotto, with his heavy weapon upgrade.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Batfish
Tags
toys
,
model
,
kit
,
30mm
,
diorama
,
gundam
,
gunpla
,
bandai
Casablanca
ace
They look complex to build
March 17th, 2025
