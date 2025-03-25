Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1230
Accessories
I picked up a kit of accessory weapons for my Bandai robot, so now he's got pistols!
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Batfish
@batfish
1230
photos
41
followers
26
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
25th March 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
model
,
kit
,
robot
,
mech
,
bandai
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close