Previous
Photo 1231
Another $10 Chinese Gundam model kit.
The $10 cheap Chinese Gundam model kits aren't as good as the Bandai kits from Japan, but this one was pretty good. I like the neon pink swords he came with.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
0
0
Batfish
@batfish
1231
photos
41
followers
26
following
337% complete
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
3
365
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
7th April 2025 3:44pm
Public
toys
model
kit
diorama
gundam
gunpla
