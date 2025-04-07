Previous
Another $10 Chinese Gundam model kit. by batfish
Another $10 Chinese Gundam model kit.

The $10 cheap Chinese Gundam model kits aren't as good as the Bandai kits from Japan, but this one was pretty good. I like the neon pink swords he came with.
