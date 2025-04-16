Sign up
Photo 1232
EAV x2
This kit is called "Extended Armament Vehicle", although he doesn't look very much like a vehicle to me. I guess there's a pilot in there somewhere.
He came with the grenade launcher, but I rummaged through a weapon accessories kit and pulled out a short sword and a shotgun. I think I like him with the shotgun best.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Tags
toys
,
model
,
kit
,
gunpla
,
bandai
,
1/144th
