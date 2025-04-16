Previous
EAV x2 by batfish
Photo 1232

EAV x2

This kit is called "Extended Armament Vehicle", although he doesn't look very much like a vehicle to me. I guess there's a pilot in there somewhere.

He came with the grenade launcher, but I rummaged through a weapon accessories kit and pulled out a short sword and a shotgun. I think I like him with the shotgun best.
Batfish

