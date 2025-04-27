Sign up
First Car Show of the Season
Today was a little overcast and a little chilly, but who cares, there's a car show to go to!
Here are 4 cars I liked, including a right hand drive Japanese taxi, and a VW Bug with an engine in the front.
27th April 2025
Batfish
@batfish
Tags
car
,
show
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
import
,
carshow
