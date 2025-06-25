Previous
Next
My trip to the park... by batfish
Photo 1238

My trip to the park...

An out of the way corner of my local park. Is that a slick of tree pollen floating on the water?
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Batfish

@batfish
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
The pattern of the pollen is musical in a way, very well seen! Fav!
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact