Photo 1239
My trip to the park...
People like stacking rocks.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
0
Batfish
@batfish
1241
photos
39
followers
26
following
340% complete
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
28th June 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
summer
hike
ourdoors
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice find
June 28th, 2025
365 Project
