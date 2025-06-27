Previous
My trip to the park... by batfish
Photo 1240

My trip to the park...

The recent weather hasn't been kind to a lot of the roses, but overall the park still looks pretty good this time of the year.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Batfish

@batfish
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks like a hobbit house
June 28th, 2025  
