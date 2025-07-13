Previous
Nice place for a rest. by batfish
Photo 1246

Nice place for a rest.

Today was a warm day, and the terrain was difficult, so it was a hard ride. This was a great place to sit on the deck, eat my granola bar and drink my water.
13th July 2025

Batfish

@batfish
