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Previous
Photo 1255
Turtles!
I just discovered that the little island in the pond at my local park is full of turtles. I either need a longer lens of a little boat.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Batfish
@batfish
1255
photos
34
followers
24
following
343% complete
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
27th April 2026 1:14pm
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spring
,
park
,
pond
,
island
,
outdoor
,
turtles
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