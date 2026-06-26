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Photo 1264
Dramatic skies over the bike trail.
It's been looking like it's going to rain any minute all day, but I went out and had a good bike ride anyway.
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
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Batfish
@batfish
1265
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33
followers
24
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346% complete
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
DMC-ZS6
Taken
27th June 2026 1:47pm
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outdoors
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trail
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summer
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cycling
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mtb
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