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Dramatic skies over the bike trail. by batfish
Photo 1264

Dramatic skies over the bike trail.

It's been looking like it's going to rain any minute all day, but I went out and had a good bike ride anyway.
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Batfish

@batfish
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