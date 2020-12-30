Sign up
Antiquing in the Heart of Ohio
Kelley and I ventured out and did some antiquing in Springfield. This is the booth # of a beautiful sack cart that I showed restraint and did not buy. It's nearly New Year's. Good riddance 2020!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Ashley Bauer
@bauerashley1
30th December 2020 11:46am
