Previous
Next
Antiquing in the Heart of Ohio by bauerashley1
6 / 365

Antiquing in the Heart of Ohio

Kelley and I ventured out and did some antiquing in Springfield. This is the booth # of a beautiful sack cart that I showed restraint and did not buy. It's nearly New Year's. Good riddance 2020!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise