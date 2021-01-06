Previous
Next
Blackhand Snake Gorge by bauerashley1
12 / 365

Blackhand Snake Gorge

Drove out to Heath for a good long walk. What a beautiful place. Not a soul in sight and big beautiful trees all around. A change of scenery is good for the soul. I'll be going back the next time it snows!
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise