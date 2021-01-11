Previous
Next
National Championship (Womp Womp) by bauerashley1
15 / 365

National Championship (Womp Womp)

Played a little BINGO with the Ashland girls while watching a major bummer of a college football National Championship. Oh well. Ohio State will forge ahead.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise