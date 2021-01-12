Previous
Dirt's COVID by bauerashley1
Dirt's COVID

Today, through an antibody test, we found out that Dirt actually did have COVID at the start of December. It is a weird realization with a lot of emotion tied to it. I am getting tested Friday.
12th January 2021

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
