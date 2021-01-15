Previous
bauerashley1
Determined

I was pretty restless this evening and stressed about kids' bad mask wearing. But I am DETERMINED to find joy and happiness in each day. So I got out of the house and ended up stumbling on this cute little bridge on my run in Westerville.
15th January 2021

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
