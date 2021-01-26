Previous
Tough Day, Good Book by bauerashley1
26 / 365

Tough Day, Good Book

I had a hard afternoon, finding out another teacher had COVID and students who normally ate lunch in his room came to eat in mine. I'm ruminating a lot on my decision to let them. But I did find and start this book, so I'm working to see the good.
