Vaccine Appointment by bauerashley1
31 / 365

Vaccine Appointment

It was a day of trials and tribulations in trying to sign up for the vaccine. The prospect of getting it is equal parts exciting and scary, and has triggered a lot of anxiety.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
8% complete

