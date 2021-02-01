Previous
Blackhand Gorge by bauerashley1
32 / 365

Blackhand Gorge

Drove back out to Heath to check out the gorge when it's snow covered. It was beautiful and peaceful - I was the only soul in sight!
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
