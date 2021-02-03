Previous
Next
Drive by bauerashley1
33 / 365

Drive

Took an after school drive and it turned out to be really lovely. Drove by Lakewood, Watkins, and Newark just kind of following wherever the road led me. I might try the same tomorrow!
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise