Coffee and Nostalgia by bauerashley1
Coffee and Nostalgia

I drove out to Granville and grabbed a cup of coffee and walked across campus. I caught a group of girls finishing up their run at the field house and smiled at the good memories I have of doing the very same thing. A sweet afternoon.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
