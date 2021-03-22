Previous
First Hike by bauerashley1
First Hike

Set off on my first hike of spring break. It was a little crowded but still lovely. Trying to be present and enjoy.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Ashley Bauer

@bauerashley1
