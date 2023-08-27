Previous
IMG_4644 by baystate
10 / 365

IMG_4644

Tufts University mascot Jumbo the elephant. Medford Mass.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

RICH

@baystate
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise