Leicester City v Huddersfield Town by baz65
1 / 365

Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

New Years Day Fixture. Leicester won 4:1
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Barry Lees

ace
@baz65
Failed miserably last year! Trying again in 2024 and again with the specific project of photographing the area I live as I walk my dog...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise