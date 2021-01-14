Sign up
5 / 365
Sunset over the mountains in Gatlinburg!
The sunsets in Tennessee are beautiful in all parts of state! This one is from the mountain tops in the Smokies.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Betsy
@bbond
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
27th September 2020 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountains
,
tennessee
,
sunsets
,
smokies
