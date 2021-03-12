Sign up
6 / 365
Carob Tree
This gnarly Carob Tree is reputably 100 - 200years old. It overhangs the terrace of our rented apartment and recently had to be pruned as the trunk was deemed too unstable to support its many branches.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Barbara
@bea47
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-J415FN
Taken
12th March 2021 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
ancient
,
crete
,
carob
