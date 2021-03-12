Previous
Carob Tree by bea47
Carob Tree

This gnarly Carob Tree is reputably 100 - 200years old. It overhangs the terrace of our rented apartment and recently had to be pruned as the trunk was deemed too unstable to support its many branches.
Barbara

@bea47
