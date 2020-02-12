Previous
Reflections ... by beachreads
32 / 365

Reflections ...

Spring Lake just east of the Pacific Ocean in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Where does the mountain meet the water?
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Debra

@beachreads
8% complete

