Beached Whale? by beachreads
Beached Whale?

Mother Nature and the Pacific Ocean deposited this humongous log on the beach and at some point the ocean will reclaim it. Hard to imagine the surf can carry something this huge!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Debra

@beachreads
