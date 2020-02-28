Previous
Blooming Pussy Willows by beachreads
Blooming Pussy Willows

Caught these pussy willows just beginning to bloom during a little shower of rain... spring on the way?
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Debra

@beachreads
