Duck couple on the pond! by beachreads
80 / 365

Duck couple on the pond!

On the lake in a reserve, a drake and his female partner peacefully swam around together. Perhaps a reminder to all of us in this time of shelter in place that it can be done...
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Debra

@beachreads
