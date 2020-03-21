Previous
Lili! Sunset! Twin Rocks! by beachreads
81 / 365

Lili! Sunset! Twin Rocks!

We had a wonderful walk on the beach with Lili tonight. She finally stood still for a photo! Love 💕 it and her!
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Debra

@beachreads
