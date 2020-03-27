Previous
BOM - Month 2 by beachreads
87 / 365

BOM - Month 2

Finished this block from the BOM/
Month 2 from MSQC...this month there are five blocks! Will post the others soon! Enjoying the bright colors!
Debra

@beachreads
