Izzy's Doll Quilt
102 / 365

Izzy’s Doll Quilt

Pieced, sewed, quilted and washed & dried. Birthday present for Izzy’s 3rd birthday, 4/19/20. Wish we all could ne together to celebrate...staying home due to coronavirus.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Debra

@beachreads
